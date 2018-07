One person was killed and three others injured in an early-morning fire that ripped through three homes in central McAllen.

Firefighters were called at about 3:45 to the 22-hundred block of Date Palm Avenue. Four people were rushed to the hospital, where one of the victims – a 49-year-old woman – died. Three others were treated for smoke inhalation and released. Nine other people were displaced.

No other information is available as investigators work to determine what sparked the flames.