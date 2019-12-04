One Man Dead, Two Jailed, One Still Sought Following Botched Drug Ripoff

One man has been charged with murder, and a murder warrant is out for a second man, in connection with an apparent drug robbery that led to a third suspect being shot and killed.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say 32-year-old Emanuel Alvarado of Mercedes, his brother 23-year-old Noel Alvarado, and 30-year-old Isidro Juarez burst into a rural home north of Weslaco early Tuesday morning. Investigators say the homeowner struggled with the older Alvarado, grabbed his gun away, then shot him several times. Alvarado died at Knapp Medical Center. His younger brother was arrested and is jailed on charges of murder because of his involvement in the deadly robbery.

The homeowner, 26-year-old Jonothon Gonzalez, was also arrested and is jailed on charges of failing to report the shooting and evidence tampering. An arrest warrant is out for Isidro Juarez, who is facing a charge of murder and aggravated robbery.