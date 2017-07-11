One Person In Custody In Woman’s Death In McAllen

A woman has been found dead at a home in north McAllen, and police have detained a person of interest.

Police say officers responded to a call at around 7:30 Tuesday morning and discovered a woman dead at a home on the 5000 block of North 3rd Street, just west of Colonel Rowe Bouevard. Someone police describe as a person of interest was taken into custody.

Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine how the woman died, and are not releasing any information about the circumstances of her death.