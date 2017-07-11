Home LOCAL One Person In Custody In Woman’s Death In McAllen
One Person In Custody In Woman's Death In McAllen
One Person In Custody In Woman’s Death In McAllen

One Person In Custody In Woman’s Death In McAllen

A woman has been found dead at a home in north McAllen, and police have detained a person of interest.

Police say officers responded to a call at around 7:30 Tuesday morning and discovered a woman dead at a home on the 5000 block of North 3rd Street, just west of Colonel Rowe Bouevard.  Someone police describe as a person of interest was taken into custody.

Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine how the woman died, and are not releasing any information about the circumstances of her death.

