One Suspect Caught, Several More Sought After Break-In And Car Theft At Donna North High

One suspect is in custody but police are looking for several more after a police car was stolen from Donna North High School Sunday night. Donna ISD police say it appears several suspects broke into the school through a side door, found the keys to a police unit, and drove off in it. The suspects then tried to pull over a Hidalgo County sheriff’s department vehicle.

The attempted stop turned into a high-speed chase, with the sheriff’s deputy pursuing the suspected robbers. Other police agencies quickly joined in, and the chase ended near Dillon and Wisconsin roads, several miles north of Donna, where the suspects bailed out and got away. However, authorities were able to identify one of them and he was arrested Monday.

