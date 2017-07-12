Home LOCAL One Suspect Charged, Second On the Run In October Murder Of Mission Man
One Suspect Charged, Second On the Run In October Murder Of Mission Man
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

One Suspect Charged, Second On the Run In October Murder Of Mission Man

0
0
homicide-investigatin
now viewing

One Suspect Charged, Second On the Run In October Murder Of Mission Man

Democrat Lupe Valdez
now playing

Valdez Says Government Shouldn't 'create fear'

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

House Votes To Kill Resolution To Impeach Trump

GAVEL
now playing

Prosecution, Defense To Present Closing Arguments In Irene Garza Murder Trial

hit and run-1
now playing

Sugar Land Woman Arraigned On New Charges In Spring Break Hit-And-Run Death

Congress Sexual Misconduct Conyers
now playing

Son Of Ex-Rep. Conyers Not Prosecuted In Domestic Abuse Case

1511972015635
now playing

Trump To Discuss Renewable Fuel Standard With Senators

Applying-for-unemployment-benefits
now playing

Applications For US Jobless Benefits Drop Again To 236,000

Capitol Hill
now playing

Congress Seems Set To Avert Weekend Government Shutdown

North_Korea_Raju
now playing

N. Korea Says War Is Inevitable As Allies Continue War Games

Tillerson_Embracing_Diplomacy_24052-7c53e
now playing

Tillerson: Russia Arms, Trains, Fights With Ukraine Rebels

One man has been charged with murder but a second suspect is still being sought in the slaying of a Mission man a little more than a month-and-a-half ago. 39-year-old Jose Luis Gutierrez Villareal of Mercedes was arraigned on the murder charge Wednesday, accused of his role in the shooting death of 38-year-old Gerardo Alberto Martinez Gomez.

Gomez was found lying against a fence in a rural area northwest of Alton October 16th. He’d been shot in the head. A murder warrant has been issued for the second suspect, 39-year-old Michael Valley Chavez. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is working with Mexican authorities in trying to turn him up. Authorities aren’t saying why they think Gomez was killed.

Related posts:

  1. Brownsville Murder Suspect Now Charged With Child Pornography
  2. Fourth Suspect Facing Capital Murder Charge In Edinburg Man’s Slaying
  3. San Juan Man Charged In Woman’s Beating Death
  4. Rio Grande City ISD Employee Charged With Bribery In Connection With Teenage Murder Case
Related Posts
GAVEL

Prosecution, Defense To Present Closing Arguments In Irene Garza Murder Trial

jsalinas 0
hit and run-1

Sugar Land Woman Arraigned On New Charges In Spring Break Hit-And-Run Death

jsalinas 0
Congress Sexual Misconduct Conyers

Son Of Ex-Rep. Conyers Not Prosecuted In Domestic Abuse Case

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video