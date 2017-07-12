One Suspect Charged, Second On the Run In October Murder Of Mission Man

One man has been charged with murder but a second suspect is still being sought in the slaying of a Mission man a little more than a month-and-a-half ago. 39-year-old Jose Luis Gutierrez Villareal of Mercedes was arraigned on the murder charge Wednesday, accused of his role in the shooting death of 38-year-old Gerardo Alberto Martinez Gomez.

Gomez was found lying against a fence in a rural area northwest of Alton October 16th. He’d been shot in the head. A murder warrant has been issued for the second suspect, 39-year-old Michael Valley Chavez. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is working with Mexican authorities in trying to turn him up. Authorities aren’t saying why they think Gomez was killed.