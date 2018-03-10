Home LOCAL One-Time Police Lieutenant Going To Prison For Role In Valley Drug Trafficking Scheme
One-Time Police Lieutenant Going To Prison For Role In Valley Drug Trafficking Scheme
A Rio Grande Valley police officer will spend the next three years-plus in federal prison for facilitating drug trafficking in the region. 43-year-old Vicente Salinas was sentenced in McAllen federal court to 39 months in prison for being part of a scheme run by a local drug trafficking ring.

Salinas was arrested in connection with one incident more than five years ago when, as an Edcouch police lieutenant, he helped stage a cocaine seizure, then stole several bundles of the drug with the intent to sell them.

Salinas was found out after a federal investigation uncovered a scheme in which drug traffickers were paying local cops to coordinate bogus drug busts. Salinas eventually pleaded guilty to a charge of drug trafficking conspiracy.

