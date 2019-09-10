One Top Dem Undecided On Impeachment

One top Democrat is undecided about hopping aboard the impeachment train in the House. California’s Adam Schiff says he has not made any judgments and is keeping an open mind.

Schiff chairs the House Intelligence Committee. He told CNN he wants to ensure that Democrats can “make the case to the country that this President’s conduct is so incompatible with the office” that impeachment is warranted.

A majority of Democrats in the House support starting impeachment proceedings, despite resistance from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.