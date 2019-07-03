One Weslaco Man Found Safe, But Another Goes Missing

Weslaco police are reporting that a Weslaco man who’d been missing since Sunday has been found and that he is safe. 52-year-old Jose Antonio Medrano had vanished Sunday evening but is now back with family.

However, a search is underway for another Weslaco man reported missing. 62-year-old Ismael Ybarra has not been heard from since Tuesday morning. Ybarra was last seen near Compass Bank at South Nebraska Avenue and West 5th Street in Weslaco. He was wearing a checkered, short sleeve, button shirt, light blue jeans, and a black baseball cap.

Police say Ybarra has medical conditions that cause him to become disoriented. If you think you see him, call Weslaco police at 968-8591.