One Year Later, The Disappearance And Death Of Nahomi Rodriguez Remainds A Mystery

It was one year ago tomorrow that 19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez got off her night shift at a Harlingen McDonald’s, got into a light-colored SUV, and vanished. There’d been no sign of the San Benito teenager until nine months later.

On April 6th of this year, her skeletal remains were found along a ditch east of Rio Hondo. The missing persons case turned into a murder case, but investigators say they’ve turned up few additional clues since Nahomi disappeared.

Rodriguez was last seen walking toward a gray or silver vehicle resembling a Ford Escape in the McDonald’s parking lot, but the driver of the vehicle has not been identified. It’s still not clear how Nahomi died – forensic experts are still examining her remains – although investigators believe she died shortly after she disappeared.

Her case is being investigated by the FBI and Texas Rangers along with Harlingen police. And a $25,000 reward continues to be offered for information leading to an arrest.