Home WORLD Online Dating Couple Jailed In UK For IS-Inspired Bomb Plot
Online Dating Couple Jailed In UK For IS-Inspired Bomb Plot
WORLD
0

Online Dating Couple Jailed In UK For IS-Inspired Bomb Plot

0
0
Munir Hassan Mohammed, 36, and Rowaida El-Hassan, 33, were found guilty of preparing terrorist acts
now viewing

Online Dating Couple Jailed In UK For IS-Inspired Bomb Plot

Motorist Charged After Several Hour Standoff North Of Edinburg

shooting survivors receive new assault from online trolls
now playing

Shooting Survivors Endure New Assault - From Online Trolls

GUILTYPNG
now playing

Texas State Senator Guilty In Federal Fraud Trial

Donnie Ferrell
now playing

Man Arrested In Shooting Death Of Postal Worker On Highway

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
now playing

Deadly Domestic Violence Crimes Stand Out In 2017 Hidalgo County Crime Stats

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israel Extends Detention For 2 Suspects In Netanyahu Case

US WOMEN’S HOCKEY GOLD
now playing

Trump Congratulates US Women's Hockey On Gold

MEDICAL
now playing

Superagers' Brains Offer Clues For Sharp Memory In Old Age

HURRICANE HARVEY
now playing

Texas' Vow To Streamline Harvey Recovery, Aid Backfires

BILLY GRAHAM
now playing

Rev. Billy Graham To Lie In Honor At US Capitol

(AP) – A man and woman who met on a Muslim dating website have been handed prison sentences for plotting an Islamic State-inspired bomb attack in Britain.  Prosecutors say Munir Mohammed, an asylum-seeker from Sudan, and London pharmacist Rowaida El-Hassan met on SingleMuslim.com and bonded over their shared extremist views.

Last month, a jury at London’s Central Criminal Court found them guilty of preparing terrorist acts.  On Thursday, judge Michael Topolski sentenced 37-year-old Mohammed to life with no chance of parole for 14 years. El-Hassan, who is 32, was jailed for 12 years, plus five years on probation.

The judge said Mohammed had decided to make an explosive device – either “an ordinary bomb” or one containing the poison ricin. He said El-Hassan had a “consistent and sustained” commitment to the plot.

Related posts:

  1. Authorities: California School Shooting Plot Thwarted
  2. Texas Same-Sex Couple Sues After Rejection As Foster Parents
Related Posts
BENJAMIN NETENYAHU

Israel Extends Detention For 2 Suspects In Netanyahu Case

jsalinas 0
5a8e645413378.image

African Asylum Seekers Facing Expulsion Have Embraced Israel

Zack Cantu 0
16152633_G

American Women Beat Canada 3-2 In SO For Gold

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video