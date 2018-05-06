Home WORLD Only A Few Of Guatemala Volcano’s Dead Have Been Identified
Only A Few Of Guatemala Volcano's Dead Have Been Identified
(AP) – People of the villages skirting Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire began mourning the few dead who could be identified after an eruption killed dozens by engulfing them in floods of searing ash and mud.
Mourners cried over caskets lined up in a row in the main park of San Juan Alotenango on Monday evening before rescuers stopped their work for another night.
There is no electricity in the hardest hit areas of Los Lotes and El Rodeo, so most searching continued only until sunset.
Guatemalan authorities put the death toll at 69, but officials said just 17 had been identified so far because the intense heat of the volcanic debris flows left most bodies unrecognizable.

