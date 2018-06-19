Home WORLD OPEC Oil Ministers Gather To Discuss Production Level
(AP) – The oil ministers of the OPEC cartel are arriving in Vienna to discuss this week whether to increase production of crude oil and help ease the price of global energy.

The officials were gathering Tuesday ahead of the official meeting Friday, when they will also confer with Russia, a non-OPEC country that has cooperated with the cartel to limit production since late 2016.

Analysts expect the group to discuss an increase in production of about 1 million barrels a day, ending the output cut agreed on in 2016.

Upon arriving, the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates, Suhail Al Mazrouei, said: “It’s going to be hopefully a good meeting. We look forward to having this gathering with OPEC and non-OPEC.”

