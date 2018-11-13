Home NATIONAL Opening Statements Delayed In El Chapo Trial
Opening statements are being delayed in the trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in New York City. One of the jurors was reportedly excused shortly before the trial was set to open this morning. There is unprecedented security in place in Brooklyn for the trial of one of the most notorious drug kingpins in history. The jury has armed escorts and all its members are being kept anonymous.

More than a dozen witnesses, including former drug cartel associates already incarcerated or in witness protection, are expected to testify against Guzman. He infamously escaped jail twice in Mexico, and U.S. authorities are highly concerned that his criminal network may still have reach here.

