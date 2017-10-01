Opening Statements Set For Ruben Torres Capital Murder Trial

Opening statements are to begin today in the capital murder trial of a Harlingen-area man accused of kidnapping and killing his 13-year-old girlfriend more than nine years ago. Attorneys spent the day Monday selecting jurors after defendant Ruben Torres rejected two plea deals offered by prosecutors. It was in 2007 when Torres, then 16, allegedly kidnapped Abigail Estrada and apparently killed her.

Torres was arrested shortly after Estrada disappeared, but charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence. It was a cold case investigation that led to Torres being arrested again, in August of 2015, and he was later indicted. Although Torres was 16 at the time of the crime, he’s been certified to stand trial as an adult. Estrada’s body has never been found.