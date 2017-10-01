Home LOCAL Opening Statements Set For Ruben Torres Capital Murder Trial
Opening Statements Set For Ruben Torres Capital Murder Trial
LOCAL
0

Opening Statements Set For Ruben Torres Capital Murder Trial

0
0
ruben-torres-abigail-estrada
now viewing

Opening Statements Set For Ruben Torres Capital Murder Trial

texas-capital
now playing

Texas Legislature To Open With Far More Pomp Than Policy

BOILD WATER ADVISORY
now playing

San Benito Under A Boil Water Advisory

motorcycle high speed chase police
now playing

Edinburg Woman Facing Charges In Deadly Collision With Motorcyclist

PEDESTIRAN DEATH AUTO PEDESTRIAN
now playing

Elderly Woman Killed In Gruesome Expressway Accident

monopoly
now playing

Emoji? Bunny? The Next Generation Monopoly Token? You Decide

tanzania
now playing

At Least 12 Dead After Ferry Capsizes In Storm In Tanzania

foreign-secretary-boris-johnson
now playing

Boris Johnson Says UK Told Trump Russia Was Behind Hacking

sacramenton-weir-flood-gates-opened
now playing

UPDATE: Flood Gates Opened As Storm Continues

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

Fallen Officer's Squad Car Displayed Outside HQ

the-right-to-die-death-with-dignity
now playing

Congressman Says He'll Block DC's 'Death with Dignity' Bill

Opening statements are to begin today in the capital murder trial of a Harlingen-area man accused of kidnapping and killing his 13-year-old girlfriend more than nine years ago. Attorneys spent the day Monday selecting jurors after defendant Ruben Torres rejected two plea deals offered by prosecutors. It was in 2007 when Torres, then 16, allegedly kidnapped Abigail Estrada and apparently killed her.

Torres was arrested shortly after Estrada disappeared, but charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence. It was a cold case investigation that led to Torres being arrested again, in August of 2015, and he was later indicted. Although Torres was 16 at the time of the crime, he’s been certified to stand trial as an adult. Estrada’s body has never been found.

Related posts:

  1. Jurors Being Selected For Ruben Torres Capital Murder Trial
  2. Judge Refuses To Dismiss Charges In Yzaguirre Corruption Case
  3. Deliberations Begin Tuesday
  4. 60 Year Sentence Handed Down In Houston Man’s Murder In Harlingen
Related Posts
BOILD WATER ADVISORY

San Benito Under A Boil Water Advisory

jsalinas 0
motorcycle high speed chase police

Edinburg Woman Facing Charges In Deadly Collision With Motorcyclist

jsalinas 0
PEDESTIRAN DEATH AUTO PEDESTRIAN

Elderly Woman Killed In Gruesome Expressway Accident

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video