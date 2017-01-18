Opening Statements Set In Capital Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol

Prosecuting and defense attorneys are to present their opening statements today in the capital murder and drug trafficking trial of a former Border Patrol agent. A jury was selected yesterday for the trial of 31-year-old Joel Luna, who is accused in the suspected drug cartel-related slaying of a Honduran man.

The victim’s headless body was found in the bay waters of South Padre Island during Spring Break week two years ago. Prosecutors say Luna and his two brothers plotted to kill Jose Francisco Palacios Paz because he was going to snitch on their drug trafficking operation. However, Luna’s attorney maintains he had nothing to do with it and is a victim of guilt-by-association.