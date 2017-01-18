Home LOCAL Opening Statements Set In Capital Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol
Opening Statements Set In Capital Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol
LOCAL
0

Opening Statements Set In Capital Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol

0
0
joe luna ex border patrol in murder trial of Jose Francisco Palacios Paz
now viewing

Opening Statements Set In Capital Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol

GEORGE H BUSH AND BARBARA
now playing

Bush Now In ICU; Wife Also Hospitalized

mexico-violence-mexico-shooting-massacre
now playing

Governor Says Northern Mexico School Shooter Has Died

police%20lights%20generic
now playing

Florida Man Charged With Making Online Threat Against Trump

SEAN SPICER
now playing

Trump Described As 'troubled' Over Obama Clemency Decision For Manning

stabbing-news
now playing

4th Suspect Sought In Man's Stabbing Death North Of Donna

Elaine Yates
now playing

Mom Pleads Not Guilty To Abducting Kids In 1985

635902059410222293-gavel-2_184910_ver1_0
now playing

Democratic State Lawmaker Indicted On Corruption Charges

Sid Miller
now playing

Sheriff Criticizes Commissioner Miller's Account Of 'attack'

TEXAS BUDGE TEXAS LEGISLATURE SPENDING CUTS MONEH
now playing

Budget Cut Talks Underway As Texas Confronts Cash Crunch

ASTRONAUT GENE CERNAN-2
now playing

Funeral Services Set For Last Man To Walk On The Moon

Prosecuting and defense attorneys are to present their opening statements today in the capital murder and drug trafficking trial of a former Border Patrol agent. A jury was selected yesterday for the trial of 31-year-old Joel Luna, who is accused in the suspected drug cartel-related slaying of a Honduran man.

Jose-Francisco-Palacios-Paz
Jose Francisco Palacios Paz

The victim’s headless body was found in the bay waters of South Padre Island during Spring Break week two years ago. Prosecutors say Luna and his two brothers plotted to kill Jose Francisco Palacios Paz because he was going to snitch on their drug trafficking operation. However, Luna’s attorney maintains he had nothing to do with it and is a victim of guilt-by-association.

Related posts:

  1. Plea Deal Reached In Abigail Estrada Murder Case
  2. Ex-Mission Cop Found Not Guilty Of Lying To The Feds
  3. Pakistani Woman Gets Death Sentence For Daughter’s Murder
  4. Mom Pleads Not Guilty To Abducting Kids In 1985
Related Posts
stabbing-news

4th Suspect Sought In Man’s Stabbing Death North Of Donna

jsalinas 0
MURDER INVESTIGATION

Edinburg-Area Woman Killed, Boyfriend Facing Murder Charge

jsalinas 0
immigrant remains identifying identification

New University Group Taking Over Process Of Identifying Immigrant Remains

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video