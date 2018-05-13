Home LOCAL Opening Statements Set In Trial Of One Suspect In Murder Of Border Patrol Agent
Opening Statements Set In Trial Of One Suspect In Murder Of Border Patrol Agent
gustavo tijerina sandoval killed javier vega
After a lengthy jury selection process, opening statements are expected to be given Monday in the death penalty trial of one of two men charged with killing Border Patrol agent Javier Vega. 34-year-old Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval is charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder stemming from an incident near Santa Monica where Vega was shot and killed, and his father was wounded.

Border Patrol agent Javier Vega

August 3rd 2014, Vega was off duty and fishing with his family when two armed men drove up and tried to rob them. As Vega pulled a gun, one of the suspects shot him in the chest and his father in the hip. State District Judge Migdalia Lopez, who is presiding over the trial in Cameron County, is expected to rule on two defense motions prior to the presentation of opening statements.

