Operation To Identify Immigrant Remains Awarded New State Grant

An ongoing effort to identify the remains of undocumented immigrants found in Deep South Texas has received the largest funding assistance from the state yet.

Operation ID, a project run out of Texas State University in San Marcos since 2013, has been awarded $200,000 from the Texas Homeland Security Grants Division. The funding will allow Texas State’s forensic anthropologists and grad students to continue working to identify the remains of people who’ve died while traversing the rugged ranchlands of Brooks County.

The goal is to reunite the remains with their families to provide some closure for their loved ones. State data estimates more than 3,000 immigrants have died after crossing, or while trying to cross, the U.S.-Mexico border since the year 2000.