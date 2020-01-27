Opponents Consider Lawsuit To Stop Proposed LNG Plants In Brownsville

An opposition coalition says it is considering legal action to stop the process toward constructing three liquified natural gas terminals at the Port of Brownsville. That’s after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last week denied the coalition’s request to reconsider the permit issued to Rio Grande LNG. In addition, the Commission tabled the coalition’s requests related to permits for the two other companies – Annova LNG and Texas LNG.

The regulatory agency approved permits for the three companies in November. But the opponents argue the agency failed to properly consider the impacts of worsening air and water quality on surrounding neighborhoods, and on the recreational and ecotourism economy.

The coalition is made up of environmental and civil rights groups, as well as the elected councils of Port Isabel, Laguna Vista, and South Padre Island.