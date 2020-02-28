Opponents File Suit To Stop Proposed LNG Plant In Brownsville

An opposition coalition is suing federal regulators over their authorization of the construction of one of three proposed liquified natural gas facilities at the Port of Brownsville.

The lawsuit follows the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s refusal to reconsider its permit approval for the Rio Grande LNG plant. According to the Brownsville Herald, the lawsuit asks the federal appeals court in Washington D.C. to review FERC’s decision approving the facility and its rejection of the coalition’s request for a rehearing.

The regulatory agency approved the Rio Grande LNG permit in November. But the opponents argue the agency ignored the impacts of worsening air and water quality on surrounding neighborhoods, and failed to consider the damage that would be done to the recreational and ecotourism economies.

The coalition is made up of environmental and civil rights groups, plus the elected councils of Port Isabel, Laguna Vista, and South Padre Island.