Opponents Urge FERC To Reconsider LNG Permits

An opposition coalition is asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reconsider the permits it has approved for three proposed liquified natural gas plants at the Port of Brownsville.

The environmental, municipal, and legal coalition made three separate Christmas Eve filings in which it asks for a rehearing on the commission’s decision last month to award permits to all three projects. According to the Houston Chronicle, the challengers argue that FERC failed to properly consider the impacts of worsening air and water quality on surrounding neighborhoods and wildlife areas, and on recreational and ecotourism.

The three export terminals together would bring to the Rio Grande Valley thousands of construction jobs, and hundreds of permanent jobs once the plants are operating.

The resulting environmental damage, however, has prompted strong opposition from local and national environmental protection groups, as well as the elected councils in surrounding cities and towns.

(Photo courtesy of Valley Morning Star)