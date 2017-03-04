Home TEXAS Opposition Grows To Iowa Bill Making Many 911 Calls Secret
Opposition Grows To Iowa Bill Making Many 911 Calls Secret
TEXAS
0

Opposition Grows To Iowa Bill Making Many 911 Calls Secret

0
0
20160711911call
now viewing

Opposition Grows To Iowa Bill Making Many 911 Calls Secret

ice roundup ICE arrests
now playing

I.C.E. Criminal Immigrant Roundup Nabs Dozens In The Valley

26-year-old Tequila Crump and her 37-year-old partner, Ursula Owens
now playing

Woman, Partner Indicted In Beating Death Of 5-Year-Old Girl

inter national bank logo
now playing

Local Group Back In Control Of Inter National Bank

Jordan’s King Abdullah II British Prime Minister Theresa May
now playing

Britain To Offer Jordan More Trainers In Anti-IS Strikes

Executive Director Ertharin Cousin UNITED NATIONS
now playing

UN Food Program Head Warns Of US Budget Cuts Amid Famine

YEMEN AIRSTRIKE
now playing

Suspected Saudi-Led Airstrikes Kill 8 In Yemen

CONSTITUTION THE US CONSTITUTION
now playing

Know Your US Constitution? More States Look To Teach It

Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady
now playing

Brady's Jersey Stolen Again, This Time In Fun At Fenway Park

Loy-Lange Box Co BOILER EXPLOSION ST LOUIS
now playing

Box Company Paid $12,700 Fines For Safety Issues

RUSSIAN SUBWAY TERROR ATTACK
now playing

White House Says US Prepared To Assist Russia

(AP) – Civil rights groups, media advocates and some lawmakers are opposing an Iowa bill that would end public access to many 911 calls.  The bill would declare that 911 calls involving emergencies in which people are injured are confidential “medical records” and exempt from Iowa’s open records law.

The measure says the secrecy would not be limited to 911 call recordings themselves – a clause that critics fear could apply to videos documenting the aftermath of officer-involved shootings. All calls made by minors or about minors would also become secret.

The bill passed the Iowa House with little debate, with backers saying it would protect medical privacy and the privacy of children. But a chorus of opposition has emerged as the Republican-controlled Senate considers whether to schedule it for a vote.

Related posts:

  1. 2-Year-Old Boy Shoots Himself In Head, Father Arrested
  2. Hands Raised, Trump Aides Rush To Try To Testify On Russia
  3. Valley Woman Admits To Medicaid Fraud Scheme
  4. US Ambassador Says No Question Russia Meddled In Election
Related Posts
TEXTING AND DRIVING

Witness Account Highlights Dangers Of Texting While Driving

jsalinas 0
PEDESTIRAN DEATH AUTO PEDESTRIAN

Teen Struck, Killed By Car After Fleeing CPS Office

jsalinas 0
deadly-shooting-fatal-shooting

2-Year-Old Boy Shoots Himself In Head, Father Arrested

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video