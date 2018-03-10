Home TEXAS Ordinance Change Would Likely Stop Robot Brothel
Ordinance Change Would Likely Stop Robot Brothel
TEXAS
0

Ordinance Change Would Likely Stop Robot Brothel

0
0
ROBOT DOLL
now viewing

Ordinance Change Would Likely Stop Robot Brothel

prison
now playing

One-Time Police Lieutenant Going To Prison For Role In Valley Drug Trafficking Scheme

Fred Trump
now playing

NY Times: Trump Got $413M From His Dad, Much From Tax Dodges

INDONESIA FLOOD DAMAGE
now playing

President Arrives In Hard-Hit City To See Damage

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Lawyer Slams Trump For Mocking Ford At Rally

Chimene Onyeri
now playing

Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Attempt To Kill Judge

FACEBOOK
now playing

Lawsuit Accuses Facebook Of Enabling Human Traffickers

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Man Sentenced To 80 Years In Traffic Deaths Of 2

Border+patrol33
now playing

Customs Agents Help Mom Deliver Baby At Border Crossing

BORDER PATROL
now playing

Border Agent Assaulted Near Brownsville

donna lake
now playing

EPA Announces Remediation Plan For PCB-Contaminated Donna Lake

(AP) – Houston’s city council has changed a city ordinance in a move that would essentially stop a so-called robot brothel from opening.  A Canadian company had said it wants to open a “love dolls brothel” in Houston in which people would be able to use its human-like dolls on the premises.  But Houston’s city council on Wednesday unanimously approved a change to a city ordinance that regulates sexually-oriented businesses.  The change would prevent individuals from being able to use devices designed for sexual gratification at such businesses.

Houston city council member Greg Travis said the proposed robot brothel is “not a good business for our city. We are not sin city.”  The company, KinkySdollS, didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment Wednesday. The company has previously opened such a business in Toronto.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Renews Teen Curfew Times
  2. Proposed Rule Change Worries Some About Radiation Regulation
  3. FedEx Building New Distribution Center In Mercedes
  4. Lawsuit Accuses Facebook Of Enabling Human Traffickers
Related Posts
Chimene Onyeri

Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Attempt To Kill Judge

jsalinas 0
FACEBOOK

Lawsuit Accuses Facebook Of Enabling Human Traffickers

jsalinas 0
PRISON JAIL

Man Sentenced To 80 Years In Traffic Deaths Of 2

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video