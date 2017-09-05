Home NATIONAL Oregon On Track To Be First State With No Gender On License
Oregon On Track To Be First State With No Gender On License
Oregon On Track To Be First State With No Gender On License

OREGON DRIVER’S LICENSE
Oregon On Track To Be First State With No Gender On License

(AP) – Oregon is on track to become the first state to allow residents to skip a gender identity on their driver’s licenses and identification cards.   Transgender residents say the change would make them feel safer.

The Oregonian/OregonLive says Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2q0Rhm2) the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles doesn’t oppose the change and will hold a hearing Wednesday in Portland.  In Oregon, changing the rules on gender identity for a driver’s license doesn’t require a vote by lawmakers.

Those who want a new license with no gender listed would have to pay a renewal fee.  Last year, a Portland judge allowed Jaime Shupe to legally identify as neither male nor female.  Shupe asked for an updated license, prompting the proposed changes.

