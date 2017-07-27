Home NATIONAL Oregon Scientists Do First Human Gene Embryo Editing In US
Oregon Scientists Do First Human Gene Embryo Editing In US
(AP) For the first time in the United States, scientists have edited the genes of human embryos, a controversial step toward someday helping babies avoid inherited diseases.

According to MIT Technology Review, the experiment was just an exercise in science – the embryos were not allowed to develop for more than a few days and were never intended to be implanted into a womb. The publication first reported the news on Wednesday.

Officials at Oregon Health & Science University confirmed that the work took place there and said results would be published in a journal soon.  The scientists reportedly used a technique called CRISPR, which allows sections of DNA to be altered or replaced. The only previous work like this has been reported in China.

