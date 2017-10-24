Home NATIONAL O’Reilly Apologizes To Ex-Fox Colleague For Podcast Comment
O’Reilly Apologizes To Ex-Fox Colleague For Podcast Comment
NATIONAL
0

O’Reilly Apologizes To Ex-Fox Colleague For Podcast Comment

0
0
BILL O REILLY
now viewing

O’Reilly Apologizes To Ex-Fox Colleague For Podcast Comment

gun exchange
now playing

Reynosa Sponsors Gun Exchange Program

Judge_gavel
now playing

Federal Court Clears Way For Immigrant Teen To Get Abortion

investigation crime crime investigation
now playing

Additional Theft Charges Filed Against Valley Homebuilder

BARGE FIRE
now playing

Body Of Crewman Missing From Fuel Barge Found On Texas Coast

SHERIN MATHEWS
now playing

Child's Body Identified As Missing Toddler

AMERICAN AIRLINES
now playing

Cabin Smoke Forces Emergency Landing; No Injuries

NASA astronaut Paul Weitz
now playing

Commander Of 1st Flight Of Space Shuttle Challenger Dies

WESLEY MATHEWS killed his daughter sherin
now playing

Father Of Missing Toddler Now Says She Choked On Milk

BUS SCHOOL BUS GENERIC
now playing

5 Hurt In PSJA School Bus Crash

SHARK ATTACK AUSTRALIAN KAYAKE
now playing

Australian Kayaker Tells Of Being Tossed Into Air By Shark

(AP) – Bill O’Reilly has apologized for saying the death of his former Fox News colleague’s son was related to sexual harassment allegations against the father.  O’Reilly said in a New York Times podcast Monday: “Eric Bolling’s son is dead. He’s dead because of allegations made – in my opinion and I know this to be true – against Mr. Bolling.”

Nineteen-year-old Eric Chase Bolling died Sept. 8 in Colorado.  Fox News announced earlier that day it had parted ways with Eric Bolling, who was suspended in August following allegations he sent lewd photos to female co-workers.  Bolling told The Times later Monday that O’Reilly’s comment was “beyond inappropriate.”

Bolling says his son’s death “was in no way connected” to his parting from Fox News.  Bolling accepted O’Reilly’s apology on Twitter Monday night. Fox News fired O’Reilly in April amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Related posts:

  1. Australian Kayaker Tells Of Being Tossed Into Air By Shark
  2. Vehicle Wreck Claims Weslaco Man’s Life
  3. DAVIS RANKIN
  4. TIM SULLIVAN
Related Posts
NASA astronaut Paul Weitz

Commander Of 1st Flight Of Space Shuttle Challenger Dies

jsalinas 0
REFUGEE PROGRAM

Trump’s Refugee Ban Ends As New Screening Rules Put In Place

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND TWITTER TWEETS

It’s Trump Vs Corker As Twitter Battle Erupts

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video