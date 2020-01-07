Organizer Sentenced In Human Smuggling Ring Busted In Willacy County

Punishment has been handed down against the organizer of a human smuggling operation that was busted in Willacy County.

A Brownsville federal judge this week sentenced Roger Edgardo Garcia-Brizuela to more than six years in federal prison. The Honduran national had pleaded guilty to three human smuggling-related charges. Federal prosecutors say Garcia-Brizuela coordinated an operation to haul a large group of undocumented immigrants from the Rio Grande Valley to Houston. But on May 22nd of 2018, a DPS trooper patrolling I-69 near Raymondville stopped the tractor-trailer rig they were being hauled in for a traffic violation.

Several of the immigrants broke through the roof of the trailer and ran off, but about 80 others were detained. Authorities also arrested the driver, as well as a woman who was driving behind the 18-wheeler acting as a lookout.