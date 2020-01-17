Organizers Appeal Ban On Arms At Upcoming Virginia Gun Rally

The Virginia state Capitol building is surrounded by fencing, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Richmond, Va., in preparation for Monday's rally by gun rights advocates. Gun-rights groups are asking a judge to block the Virginia governor's ban on firearms at a massive pro-gun rally scheduled for next week. Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday, Jan. 15, announced a state of emergency and banned all weapons from the rally at the Capitol. (Dean Hoffmeyer/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

A gun-rights group has turned to the Virginia Supreme Court seeking to block a ban on firearms at a rally at the state Capitol on Monday. The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America care calling Gov. Ralph Northam’s ban on guns at the rally an assault on their First and Second Amendment rights. A state judge ruled Thursday that the governor has the authority to protect “safety and welfare.” Hours earlier, the FBI announced the arrests of three men linked to a violent white supremacist group. The governor said they’re neo-Nazis who were coming to Richmond amid threats of violence.