Orlando Officer Shot And Killed

(AP) — An Orlando police officer who was gunned down while on duty has died.  Orlando police announced the officer’s death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday morning.  The tweet said, “One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words.” With the Twitter post was a video of the officer’s body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

Police tell news outlets that suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.  Police have asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

