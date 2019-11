Beto O’Rourke is thanking his supporters after announcing he’s quit the presidential race.

Speaking from Des Moines, the former congressman from Texas said the campaign has been the honor of a lifetime and it was a difficult decision to bow out, but ultimately his camp did not have the means for a successful bid.

O’Rourke says he still plans to advocate for gun safety, although he did not specify whether he plans to run for Congress again.