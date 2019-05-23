O’Rourke Calls For Impeachment

In this May 5, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke addresses a town hall in Shenandoah, Iowa. O’Rourke entered the 2020 presidential race in mid-March as a political phenomenon, addressing overflow crowds around the country in off-the-cuff ways. Now, with that buzz cooling, O'Rourke is preparing a planned "re-introduction" that will see him do more national television appearances and concentrate on producing a series of detailed policy proposals. (AP Photo/Will Weissert)

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is calling for President Trump’s impeachment.

Speaking Tuesday night at a CNN town hall event in Des Moines, Iowa, the former Texas congressman said impeachment proceedings should begin, even if it hurts Democrats in the 2020 election. He said it’s not about politics, it’s about the sanctity of American democracy.

O’Rourke rejected other positions put forward by some Democrats, including Medicare for all and forgiving all student debt.