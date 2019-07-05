O’Rourke, Castro Back Nike Decision

Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke carries his son Henry on his shoulders as he walks in the Independence Fourth of July parade, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Independence, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke carries his son Henry on his shoulders as he walks in the Independence Fourth of July parade, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Independence, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The two Democratic presidential hopefuls from Texas are backing Nike’s decision to cancel sneakers featuring the Betsy Ross American flag. The shoes were pulled after Nike endorser and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick complained that the flag flew over the nation during a time of slavery.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke and former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro say that was the right move. Castro compared the flag to the Confederate flag. O’Rourke claimed that the Betsy Ross flag has been appropriated by some white nationalist groups.