O’Rourke Evokes Trump’s ‘Lyin’ Ted’ In Debate

(AP) – Beto O’Rourke has evoked a nickname Donald Trump bestowed on his then-2016 presidential rival Ted Cruz, “Lyin’ Ted,” as the Democrat went on the offensive repeatedly during a Texas Senate debate in San Antonio.

Early into the action, Cruz criticized O’Rourke for supporting a proposal that explored imposing a tax on oil production. O’Rourke responded: “Senator Cruz is not going to be honest with you” adding “it’s why the president called him Lyin’ Ted and its why the nickname stuck.” Cruz laughed off the exchange saying it was obvious that O’Rourke needed to attack to try and reverse polls that show him fading.

O’Rourke has shattered fundraising records and attracted national attention, but polls that once showed him staying within striking distance now have Cruz ahead.