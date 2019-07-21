O’Rourke Opposes Gov. Abbott’s Chick-Fil-A Discrimination Bill

2020 presidential hopeful and former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke is opposing a new Texas law that protects Chick-Fil-A. On Twitter, O’Rourke mentioned the so-called anti-discrimination law signed recently by Governor Greg Abbott.

The Republican governor signed the bill, while eating food from Chick-Fil-A saying no business should be discriminated against because its owners donate to a church.

O’Rourke wrote that “in Texas, you can be fired for being gay. You can be denied a home for being gay. You can be barred from adopting a child who needs a loving family because you’re gay. Discrimination is an urgent issue in our state. Discrimination against Chick-Fil-A is not.”