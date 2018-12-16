Home TEXAS O’Rourke, Other Dems Don’t Want Tent City’s Contract Renewed
O’Rourke, Other Dems Don’t Want Tent City’s Contract Renewed
TEXAS
0

O’Rourke, Other Dems Don’t Want Tent City’s Contract Renewed

0
0
Beto O’Rourke, Tina Smith, Mazie Hirono, Jeff Merkley, Judy Chu
now viewing

O’Rourke, Other Dems Don’t Want Tent City’s Contract Renewed

;LK
now playing

Court Says No Bail As Cosby Appeals Sex Assault Conviction

K;LK
now playing

The Latest: US Arrests 32 At San Diego Border Protest

ipanews_0e4546bd-832e-4679-83ac-1236cfd6bac8_1
now playing

Family Of Migrant Girl Disputes Official Story On Her Death

3KQMP2SKXVFJZLNCMB3HXH7V3E
now playing

Kids At A Vatican Charity Give Pope Francis A Birthday Cake

LKJL
now playing

Cleveland Browns Beat Injury-Plagued Broncos 17-16

untitled
now playing

Executive's Arrest, Security Worries Stymie Huawei's Reach

ZVRSIQZ5C5F6PNXK3V5W66FNGQ
now playing

Trump Says Interior Secretary Zinke Leaving Administration

5c1440f33722c_image
now playing

Slain US Student Texted Friend About Roommate's Threat

WireAP_7e0942617d9e4d6b99e330f5712c3b46_12x5_992
now playing

Beto O'Rourke Still Undecided As 2020 White House Buzz Grows

saltlakeGettyImages-1235546
now playing

Salt Lake City Gets Go-Ahead To Bid For Winter Olympics

(AP) — Rep. Beto O’Rourke and four other Democratic members of Congress toured a remote tent city in West Texas on Saturday where they said that 2,700 immigrant teens are being held at a cost of roughly $1 million per day.
The lawmakers urged the nonprofit running the facility not to renew a federal contract that expires Dec. 31, a longshot request that could effectively shutter the camp. It was supposed to be temporary but has instead taken in more children and taken on a permanent feel with soccer fields, a dining facility and tents housing separate sleeping quarters for boys and girls.
O’Rourke — a Texan who has been mentioned as a potential 2020 presidential candidate after nearly upsetting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in his deep-red state — was joined by U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Tina Smith of Minnesota, and California Rep. Judy Chu.
O’Rourke said he and his colleagues weren’t allowed to speak to the children in any meaningful way.
“They kind of nodded their heads, but what are they going to say when everyone around them is watching?” O’Rourke said after touring the facility. “But there was something in the look on their faces that we saw, the way that they weren’t really engaged in the sports that they were playing out on those fields.”
“We need to shut it down,” Chu added. “It is inhumane. It is a child prison. It has no right to exist.”
O’Rourke made no mention about his possible White House aspirations after making his fourth visit to the camp just outside Tornillo. He noted the area was about an hour’s drive from his native El Paso, which borders Mexico at the westernmost tip of Texas.
“It’s in a remote location on purpose so that the American people do not know what’s happening here,” O’Rourke told reporters.
The lawmakers said 2,700 boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 17 were being held at Tornillo. They described touring the tents housing the teens, but could only ask light questions. O’Rourke said he asked a few of them what countries they were from — Guatemala and Honduras, they said — and received assurances that the conditions were “OK.”
Tornillo opened as a temporary facility in June, amid what President Donald Trump’s administration described as an emergency situation on the U.S.-Mexico border. Since then, the contract keeping it open has been renewed, and the numbers of kids being held inside has grown, though determining how fast and by how much has proven difficult.
The lawmakers said the contractor running the facility, BCFS Health and Human Services, told them that the tent city has cost taxpayers $144 million since opening, or about $1 million a day.
The Democrats said they urged BCFS Health and Human Services to refuse to renew its contract with the U.S. government. But even if that happened, the lawmakers said they weren’t sure where the children being held at Tornillo would be transferred as a result.
The Associated Press previously reported that the Trump administration waved FBI fingerprint checks for caregivers and short-staffing mental health workers at Tornillo.
O’Rourke said Saturday that the contractor told him that a recent agreement with Texas now allows for state background checks, but that the facility still doesn’t have the capacity to do FBI fingerprint checks.
The lawmakers said many of the teens have family already in the United States who would like to take them. But federal authorities have begun fingerprinting and conducting background checks on would-be “sponsors,” resulting in 170 apprehensions on possible immigration violations.
They also said that even with the added scrutiny, the contractor said 1,300 children have relatives ready to take them but have remained at Tornillo due to unexplained federal delays.
O’Rourke said public pressure could force federal authorities to close Tornillo but in the meantime federal polices mean the country is “turning our backs on these people.”

Related posts:

  1. Family Of Migrant Girl Disputes Official Story On Her Death
  2. Beto O’Rourke Still Undecided As 2020 White House Buzz Grows
  3. Federal Judge Rules Health Care Overhaul Unconstitutional
  4. AAA Predicts Nearly 9.1M Texans Will Travel Over Holidays
Related Posts
WireAP_7e0942617d9e4d6b99e330f5712c3b46_12x5_992

Beto O’Rourke Still Undecided As 2020 White House Buzz Grows

Danny Castillon 0
BETO O ROURKE-2

Beto O’Rourke Still Undecided As 2020 White House Buzz Grows

jsalinas 0
CASTRO FAMILY CONVERSATION 22

Joaquin Castro: Julian Is Running For President

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video