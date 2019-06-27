O’Rourke Says Economy Has to Work For Everyone

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke says the economy is not working for everyone, but favors the one percent.

O’Rourke was among the ten presidential hopefuls who participated Thursday night in the first Democratic debate in Miami. O’Rourke says he would support a 28-percent tax on the highest earners in America. He did not say whether he would support raising the tax rate as high as 70-percent.

O’Rourke used part of his debate time to address the American people in Spanish about the issue.