O’Rourke Says Trump Driving U.S. Into Recession

Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke is blaming President Trump for leading the nation toward a possible recession.

During an interview with NBC’s Meet The Press, the 2020 presidential candidate slammed Trump’s tariffs on China, calling them unsuccessful and hurtful to Americans. He said Trump is driving the global economy and U.S. economy into a recession. Talking about farmers, he said the tariffs are “hammering the hell” out of them all over the country.

O’Rourke said he believes the best way to hold China accountable is with the aid of allies to form a united front.