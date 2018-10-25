Home TEXAS O’Rourke Says Trump Stoking Paranoia About Immigrant Caravan
O’Rourke Says Trump Stoking Paranoia About Immigrant Caravan
TEXAS
0

O’Rourke Says Trump Stoking Paranoia About Immigrant Caravan

0
0
BETO OROURKE
now viewing

O’Rourke Says Trump Stoking Paranoia About Immigrant Caravan

Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Court Agrees To Accelerate Mission Mayor Election Dispute

SAUDI PRINCE
now playing

Saudi Prince's Message May Not Be Enough To Repair Damage

MIGRANT CARAVAN
now playing

Migrants Set Out Again On Effort To Reach US

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis
now playing

Mattis Expected To Send Hundreds Of Troops To Border

fema
now playing

Valley Congressional Delegation Urges FEMA Chief To Reconsider Denial Of Flood Relief

INDICTMENT GENERIC
now playing

Officer Who Hit Teenage Girl Indicted

Patrick Wilson (left) and Virginia Adams (right)
now playing

Mother, Boyfriend Face Charges In Missing Girl Case

HOT CAR DEATHS=1
now playing

Death Of Baby Found In Hot Day Care Van Ruled Homicide

Glenn Eugene Halfin
now playing

Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison On Hate Crime Charge

immigration detention
now playing

Shelter Provider For Immigrant Children To Pay $73K Fine

(AP) – Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke says “there’s a lot of paranoia and fear” about a caravan of Central Americans walking toward the Mexico-U.S. border, and blamed the Trump administration for stoking those with Election Day looming.

The Democratic congressman told reporters in Austin on Wednesday, “It may not be an accident that we’re 13 days” from the Nov. 6 election. He said concerns about the caravan have come from “an administration that’s trying to make us scared of one another.”

The caravan is in southern Mexico, far from the U.S. border. But O’Rourke’s opponent, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, has called it a “serious threat” and suggested deploying the National Guard.  At a separate Austin stop, O’Rourke said of his opponent’s assessment, “I just don’t buy into the rhetoric.”

Related posts:

  1. Trump Ramps Up Immigration Rhetoric
  2. Ted Cruz Condemns Attempted Bombings
  3. Migrants Set Out Again On Effort To Reach US
  4. Shelter Provider For Immigrant Children To Pay $73K Fine
Related Posts
INDICTMENT GENERIC

Officer Who Hit Teenage Girl Indicted

jsalinas 0
Patrick Wilson (left) and Virginia Adams (right)

Mother, Boyfriend Face Charges In Missing Girl Case

jsalinas 0
HOT CAR DEATHS=1

Death Of Baby Found In Hot Day Care Van Ruled Homicide

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video