O’Rourke Says Trump Stoking ‘worst impulses’

(AP) – Democratic Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke is suggesting that President Donald Trump floated the idea of using an executive order to end birthright U.S. citizenship so close to the midterm elections because “he’s trying to play upon the worst impulses of this country.”

O’Rourke appeared Tuesday night on an MSNBC town hall and said Trump has stoked “fear and paranoia” about a caravan of Central American immigrants slowly trekking through Mexico toward the U.S. border. He said the U.S. can rise above the White House’s “current occupant.”

A congressman from El Paso giving up his seat, O’Rourke is trying to beat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz said Tuesday that he supports ending birthright citizenship but he’s unsure if the president has the legal authority to do that with an executive order.