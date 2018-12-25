Home TEXAS O’Rourke Seeks Help After ICE Drops Migrants At Bus Station
O’Rourke Seeks Help After ICE Drops Migrants At Bus Station

(AP) – U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke – a potential candidate in the 2020 presidential election – is calling for donations and help after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement dropped off at least 200 migrants at the El Paso, Texas, bus station.

O’Rourke, whose term representing El Paso expires shortly, posted on Twitter that local shelter Annunciation House needed fresh fruit and unworn clothing .

ICE dropped off the migrants Sunday and Monday at the local Greyhound station, with more buses of people expected on Christmas day.  The agency typically coordinates with local shelters to make sure there is space for them to stay. But U.S. Rep.-elect Veronica Escobar, O’Rourke’s successor, tells The Associated Press that ICE officials dropped people off at the bus station after Annunciation House said it didn’t have enough space.Escobar called ICE’s action “really alarming.”

ICE did not respond to a request for comment.

