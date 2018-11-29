O’Rourke Vs. Castro: 2 Texans Eye White House Runs

(AP) – Known in recent decades for producing Republican presidential candidates, Texas has two Democrats poised to run for president in 2020. Julian Castro, a secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former President Barack Obama, says he’s likely to run, while Rep. Beto O’Rourke isn’t ruling out a bid, either. It’s a reversal for a state where Democrats often seek big-money donors, not White House hopefuls. And it could fuel a rivalry between two of the party’s brightest Texas stars.

Castro has done more work preparing for an upcoming White House bid, but O’Rourke’s national profile is far higher after coming close to defeating Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. For now, after decades of disappointment, Texas Democrats are excited about the potential of sending two of their own to the national political stage.