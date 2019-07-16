TEXAS

O’Rourke’s Fundraising Plunges In 2nd Quarter

By 75 views
0
(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(AP) – Beto O’Rourke raised just $3.6 million for his presidential campaign in the second quarter, a dramatic drop in fundraising that underscores his campaign’s struggle to gain traction.

The former Texas congressman entered the race with a glowing cover story in Vanity Fair and speculation that he would be a top contender. But the total his campaign announced Monday night was far less than the $9.3 million he raised last quarter and places him toward the back of the pack.

O’Rourke has struggled to reclaim the magic of his losing 2018 bid for Senate against Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, which brought him closer to winning statewide than any Democrat had in years. He set records in that race, raising over $80 million.

Union Says Officer In Chokehold Case ‘honorable’

Previous article

Woman Dies, Transportation Worker Injured After Wreck

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS