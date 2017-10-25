Home TEXAS Orphanage Owner Says Girl Had No Eating Issues
(AP) – The owner of a now-closed orphanage in India where a young girl was living before being adopted by a Texas couple says the child had no eating issues despite her adoptive father’s account to police when reporting her missing.

Sherin Mathews

The body of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews was found in suburban Dallas on Sunday. Police have said Wesley Mathews told them the girl was malnourished and needed to eat at odd hours.  The orphanage owner, Babitha Kumari, told WFAA the girl had no problems eating or drinking milk when she was adopted last year.

 

Wesley Mathews

Wesley Mathews is being held on $1 million bond on a charge of felony injury to a child. He reported the girl missing on Oct. 7, but told police Monday that she choked on milk and died.

