OSHA Fines Local Produce Firm In Employee’s Death

Federal workplace safety officials have fined a McAllen produce company stemming from the death of an employee last November. 32-year-old Luis Reymundo Pierda Martinez was found dead inside the Plateros Produce warehouse in south McAllen.

The McAllen Monitor reports Martinez had been placing pesticide fumigators throughout the warehouse November 17th. He was found dead the next day in a warehouse office.

OSHA has leveled two fines totaling $6,148 against the company. The exact cause of Martinez’ death is pending toxicology tests.