OSHA Probing Apparent Violation Following Man’s Worksite Death

A masonry worker killed at a McAllen housing construction site last week fell from a forklift that apparently was being operated in violation of federal workplace safety standards.

A McAllen police report on the accident obtained by the McAllen Monitor states that the victim was one of two men standing in a wooden box that was balanced on the forklift. The two subcontractor employees were between 8 to 10 feet in the air working on a wall of the housing development, when the box became unbalanced. The men dropped to the ground, the box also came crashing down, and it struck one of the workers on his head. 24-year-old Adonlis Soriano was killed.

According to the police report, the site superintendent had previously warned against using the forklift in that manner. The accident happened at Las Palomas Village, a McAllen Housing Authority project going up at Dove and Bicentennial. OSHA continues to investigate.