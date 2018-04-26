Home NATIONAL Oswalt: ‘Great News’ On Arrest Of Suspect
(AP) – Comedian Patton Oswalt says it’s “great news” that police arrested a suspect in the brutal murders and rapes that his late wife had spent years investigating.
Oswalt appeared on “Late Night with Seth Myers” early Thursday and said news of the arrest felt like “a beginning of this whole other chapter.”
His late wife, Michelle McNamara, was a journalist who coined the name Golden State Killer and wrote a book on the 12 killings and 50 rapes. She died in her sleep in April 2016.
On Tuesday, authorities arrested 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo on suspicion of the murders.
Police didn’t give McNamara credit, but said her book kept interest up and tips coming in.
Oswalt says he’s relieved because “now it feels like this thing that she wanted so badly is done.”
AP writer Michelle A. Monroe contributed to this report.

