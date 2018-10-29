Home WORLD Other Migrants Trying To Force Way Into Mexico
Other Migrants Trying To Force Way Into Mexico
Other Migrants Trying To Force Way Into Mexico

Other Migrants Trying To Force Way Into Mexico

(AP) – A crowd of several hundred migrants appears to be preparing for a second day of confrontations on a bridge between Mexico and Guatemala, even as a much larger group ahead is resuming its trek through southern Mexico in hopes of reaching the U.S.  The larger caravan is advancing peacefully from the town of Tapantepec toward Santiago Niltepec in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Meanwhile, at the Guatemala border, an Associated Press journalist on Monday saw about 600 migrants on the border bridge over the Suchiate River. Mexican federal police have blocked one end.  Some of the migrants had gasoline bombs made of soft-drink bottles, and improvised PVC tubes to launch fireworks or other projectiles.

