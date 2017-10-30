PET OF THE WEEK 10/30/2017 Adrianna Ruiz 0 Otto #POTW Oct. 30 0 0 0 00 0 0 more now viewing Otto #POTW Oct. 30 10/30/2017 Adrianna Ruiz now playing West Virginia Escaped Inmate Caught At Mexico Border 10/30/2017 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Conway Shrugs Off Russia Probe 10/30/2017 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Ryan Says He Isn't Commenting On Indictments 10/30/2017 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Manafort Faces Charges Of Conspiracy Against US 10/30/2017 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Spacey Apologizes After Actor Accuses Him Of Past Harassment 10/30/2017 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Trump Comes Ahead With Fresh Criticism Of Russia Inquiry 10/30/2017 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Spain Allows Catalan Officials To Clear Offices 10/30/2017 Adrianna Ruiz now playing 2 Rescued Women Say They Once Got Close To Oahu 10/30/2017 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Health Law Sign-ups Start, And Some See A 'Hostile Takeover' 10/30/2017 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Senators To Press Tillerson And Mattis On New War Authority 10/30/2017 Adrianna Ruiz Related posts: George #POTW Oct. 17 Bonita #POTW Oct. 23 Snoopy #POTW Sept 19 Yoda #POTW Sept. 25 0 00 0 0 previous Bonita #POTW Oct. 23 Related Posts Bonita #POTW Oct. 23 10/23/2017 Adrianna Ruiz 0 George #POTW Oct. 17 10/17/2017 Adrianna Ruiz 0 Zack & Bubbles, #POTW October 10 10/10/2017 Adrianna Ruiz 0