Outlawed Pakistan Group Fails To Win Single Seat

(AP) -Moderate voices in Pakistan seem to have prevailed after none of the 265 candidates fielded in general elections by the outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba won a seat in parliament. That includes the son of co-founder and U.S.-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed, who has a $10 million U.S.-imposed bounty on his head.

The candidates campaigned under the little known Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek party because Lashkar-e-Taiba is banned, although it operates under its new Jamaat ud Dawa name.

Rights groups and minorities in Pakistan expressed worries ahead of voting Wednesday about the unprecedented number of radical religious groups taking part in the election included banned outfits, like Saeed’s, as well as viciously anti-Shiite groups who vowed while campaigning to rid Pakistan of minority Shiites.