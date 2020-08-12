Over 1,000 Detained In latest Belarus Election Protests

A woman fights with a police officer as the other police officers detain an opposition supporter protesting the election results as protesters encounter aggressive police tactics in the capital of Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Heavy police cordons blocking Minsk's central squares and avenues didn't discourage the demonstrators who again took to the streets chanting "Shame!" and "Long live Belarus!" Police moved quickly Tuesday to separate and disperse scattered groups of protesters in the capital, but new pockets of resistance kept mushrooming across downtown Minsk. (AP Photo)

A woman fights with a police officer as the other police officers detain an opposition supporter protesting the election results as protesters encounter aggressive police tactics in the capital of Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Heavy police cordons blocking Minsk's central squares and avenues didn't discourage the demonstrators who again took to the streets chanting "Shame!" and "Long live Belarus!" Police moved quickly Tuesday to separate and disperse scattered groups of protesters in the capital, but new pockets of resistance kept mushrooming across downtown Minsk. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Belarus officials say police detained over 1,000 people during the latest protests against the results of the country’s presidential election. An Interior Ministry spokeswoman says rallies took place in 25 Belarusian cities on Tuesday, the third night of protests contesting the election results. The Central Election Commission reported that President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term in Sunday’s election with 80% of the vote. The top opposition candidate got just 10%. Police have moved aggressively to break up the protests, and detained a total of 5,000 people from the ones on Sunday and Monday. During the protests on Tuesday night, reporters from several Belarusian and international outlets were beaten up.