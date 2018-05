A new study shows Mother’s Day spending is expected to top 23-billion-dollars in the U.S.

The National Retail Federation says nearly nine out of ten Americans will celebrate Mother’s Day and each person will spend an average of 180-bucks. That would be slightly down from last year’s record spending.

A separate survey by Ooma shows only 25-percent of moms want a gift while three-quarters of them would prefer to do something with the family.